Darbhanga Mayor's Holi Remark Sparks Controversy and Apology

In Darbhanga, the city's Mayor Anjum Ara, found herself at the center of a political storm after making a controversial statement about Holi celebrations. The Mayor initially suggested a ban on Holi festivities between 12.30 pm and 2 pm on Friday to accommodate prayer times. Seeking to avoid disruptions, Ara included a call for maintaining distance from places of worship during this period.

However, after her comments drew sharp criticism, Ara expressed regret, acknowledging that her words might have hurt sentiments. "I regret my earlier statement," she stated, adding, "my only intention was to maintain peace in Darbhanga." Facing accusations and insults, Ara invited media scrutiny into her intentions.

The controversy escalated as Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary criticized Ara's comments, deeming them harmful to social harmony. Meanwhile, in Patna, RJD MLAs staged a walkout against CM Nitish Kumar, accusing him of disrespecting women, including former CM Rabri Devi, further adding depth to Bihar's ongoing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)