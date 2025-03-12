Left Menu

Puducherry CM Unveils Ambitious Budget with Major Boost for Welfare and Environment

Chief Minister N Rangasamy of Puducherry proposed increasing the MLA Local Area Development funds, enhancing welfare schemes, initiating a large-scale mapping project with drones, and promoting green mobility. Measures include raising BPL family grants and expanding educational financial aid, alongside major environmental and transportation initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:47 IST
Puducherry CM Unveils Ambitious Budget with Major Boost for Welfare and Environment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry's Chief Minister, N Rangasamy, revealed a forward-looking budget for 2025-26, aiming to raise the MLA Local Area Development scheme allocation from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. Enhancements to welfare schemes were prominent, including a proposal to increase monthly support for women heads of BPL families from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, effective the next fiscal year.

Highlighting technological advancements, Rangasamy announced an extensive digital mapping project using drone technology, in collaboration with the Survey of India. This initiative assigns unique identification numbers to land parcels to streamline land management. Environmental protection is a key focus, with measures like phasing out single-use plastics and installing cloth bag vending machines in public spaces.

The budget also introduces significant green mobility policies, offering subsidies for e-vehicles and road tax concessions. Additionally, a Rs 1,433 crore project to bolster coastal resilience with World Bank support is proposed, stressing economic growth and environmental sustainability. The budget reflects a commitment to affordable education and improved public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025