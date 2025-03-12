Puducherry CM Unveils Ambitious Budget with Major Boost for Welfare and Environment
Chief Minister N Rangasamy of Puducherry proposed increasing the MLA Local Area Development funds, enhancing welfare schemes, initiating a large-scale mapping project with drones, and promoting green mobility. Measures include raising BPL family grants and expanding educational financial aid, alongside major environmental and transportation initiatives.
Puducherry's Chief Minister, N Rangasamy, revealed a forward-looking budget for 2025-26, aiming to raise the MLA Local Area Development scheme allocation from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. Enhancements to welfare schemes were prominent, including a proposal to increase monthly support for women heads of BPL families from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, effective the next fiscal year.
Highlighting technological advancements, Rangasamy announced an extensive digital mapping project using drone technology, in collaboration with the Survey of India. This initiative assigns unique identification numbers to land parcels to streamline land management. Environmental protection is a key focus, with measures like phasing out single-use plastics and installing cloth bag vending machines in public spaces.
The budget also introduces significant green mobility policies, offering subsidies for e-vehicles and road tax concessions. Additionally, a Rs 1,433 crore project to bolster coastal resilience with World Bank support is proposed, stressing economic growth and environmental sustainability. The budget reflects a commitment to affordable education and improved public welfare.
