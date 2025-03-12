Delhi High Court Seeks NIA Response on UAPA Prison Communication Curbs
The Delhi High Court has asked the NIA to respond to a petition against Delhi Prison Rules that limit phone and 'e-mulaqat' access for UAPA detainees. Petitioner Basit Kalam Siddiqui claims these rules violate constitutional rights, and the court will examine the issues in connection with similar cases.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday requested a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) concerning a petition that challenges a provision of the Delhi Prison Rules. This rule restricts phone and 'e-mulaqat' facilities for individuals charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The petition, filed by Basit Kalam Siddiqui, who is accused of involvement in an ISIS conspiracy, questions the constitutional validity of Rule 631 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018. This rule, along with specific circulars from 2022 and 2024, limits prisoner communication privileges.
Advocate Kartik Venu argues that these regulations infringe on the fundamental rights described in Articles 14, 21, and 22 of the Constitution. The plea urges the court to declare these restrictions unconstitutional, and the case will be reviewed together with other similar petitions for thorough evaluation.
