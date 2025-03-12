Left Menu

Delhi High Court Seeks NIA Response on UAPA Prison Communication Curbs

The Delhi High Court has asked the NIA to respond to a petition against Delhi Prison Rules that limit phone and 'e-mulaqat' access for UAPA detainees. Petitioner Basit Kalam Siddiqui claims these rules violate constitutional rights, and the court will examine the issues in connection with similar cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:08 IST
Delhi High Court Seeks NIA Response on UAPA Prison Communication Curbs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday requested a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) concerning a petition that challenges a provision of the Delhi Prison Rules. This rule restricts phone and 'e-mulaqat' facilities for individuals charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The petition, filed by Basit Kalam Siddiqui, who is accused of involvement in an ISIS conspiracy, questions the constitutional validity of Rule 631 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018. This rule, along with specific circulars from 2022 and 2024, limits prisoner communication privileges.

Advocate Kartik Venu argues that these regulations infringe on the fundamental rights described in Articles 14, 21, and 22 of the Constitution. The plea urges the court to declare these restrictions unconstitutional, and the case will be reviewed together with other similar petitions for thorough evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025