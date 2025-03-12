Delhi High Court Seeks NIA Response on UAPA Prison Communication Curbs

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday requested a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) concerning a petition that challenges a provision of the Delhi Prison Rules. This rule restricts phone and 'e-mulaqat' facilities for individuals charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The petition, filed by Basit Kalam Siddiqui, who is accused of involvement in an ISIS conspiracy, questions the constitutional validity of Rule 631 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018. This rule, along with specific circulars from 2022 and 2024, limits prisoner communication privileges.

Advocate Kartik Venu argues that these regulations infringe on the fundamental rights described in Articles 14, 21, and 22 of the Constitution. The plea urges the court to declare these restrictions unconstitutional, and the case will be reviewed together with other similar petitions for thorough evaluation.

