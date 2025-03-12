OFGEM Clears Drax from Sustainability Allegations

The UK's energy regulatory body, OFGEM, has concluded its investigation into Drax, the power generation company, regarding alleged breaches of sustainability obligations. According to a statement on their website, OFGEM found no evidence that Drax violated any sustainability commitments, affirming that their receipt of Renewable Obligation (RO) funding was appropriate.

This announcement follows scrutiny from several quarters, with questions being raised about the contents of reports produced by KPMG. Critics suggested that these reports could contain evidence indicating a breach by Drax, potentially affecting their eligibility for the RO funding.

OFGEM's decision is a significant development in the ongoing discourse about renewable energy and sustainability practices in the UK, and it underscores the complexity of compliance and accountability in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)