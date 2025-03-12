Left Menu

Cryptocurrency's Shadow: India's Growing Concern Over Crypto-Crime

A federal financial intelligence unit study in India highlights the potential misuse of cryptocurrency for serious crimes including terrorism and money laundering. The report, while based on suspicions, signals the need for stringent crypto regulations amid its rising popularity and financial implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:25 IST
A recent study by India's federal financial intelligence unit has raised alarms about the potential misuse of cryptocurrency in criminal activities such as terrorism financing, cybercrime, and narcotics trafficking. The report, albeit based on suspicion, points to serious implications for national security and the financial sector.

Prepared by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the 2023-24 report analyzes suspicious transaction reports from the virtual digital assets sector and shares the intelligence with key law enforcement agencies. It highlights the emerging trends of illicit activities facilitated through cryptocurrency, underscoring the importance of forthcoming regulations.

India, currently drafting a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, is grappling with challenges of overseeing this unregulated landscape. Despite the skepticism from the Reserve Bank of India regarding crypto's impact on macroeconomic stability, crypto transactions remain taxable at 30% as authorities seek to balance innovation with security risks.

