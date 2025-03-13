Security Forces Nab Suspects and Recover Arsenal in Joint Operations Across India

In a major development, the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, alongside the CRPF, successfully detained two suspects during a coordinated operation based on specific intelligence inputs. Conducted on Gandbal-Hajin Road in Bandipora, the operation led to the recovery of a pistol, a magazine, and grenades among other ammunition.

The police have confirmed that investigations are actively underway. In another strategic initiative, spearheaded by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, multiple operations were launched across various districts including Jiribam, Tengnoupal, and others in Manipur. These operations led to substantial recoveries of 25 weapons, IEDs, and significant ammunition, official sources reported.

Notably, joint forces also uncovered and demolished bunkers in Kangpokpi district. In coordinated efforts led by the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and CRPF in Jiribam district, security personnel seized shotguns, rifles, and war-like stores. Further recoveries in Senam, Tengnoupal district, included INSAS rifles and IEDs. All recovered armaments have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)