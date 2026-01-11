Left Menu

Assam Rifles and Security Forces Crackdown: Major Narcotics and Arms Seizure in Manipur

In a significant crackdown, Assam Rifles, along with CRPF and Manipur Police, dismantled a major narcotics operation in Kangpokpi district, destroying poppy fields and seizing substantial arms. The operation also led to the arrest of two individuals with a large heroin consignment in Churachandpur district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:31 IST
Assam Rifles and Security Forces Crackdown: Major Narcotics and Arms Seizure in Manipur
Poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi (Photo/Manipur Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against narcotics production, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police, conducted a strategic operation in the Ngatan Hill Range of Kangpokpi district, Manipur, on January 9. The operation led to the detection and destruction of 40 acres of poppy cultivation alongside 11 makeshift huts used for narcotics processing and storage, according to a release from Assam Rifles.

The operation unraveled potential opium worth several crores, marking a significant blow to the illicit drug trade in the region. A day prior, on January 8, security personnel recovered a large arsenal during another operation in the Songjang (Pakang) area, under the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi Police Station, demonstrating consistent vigilance.

The arsenal included locally-made pumpi guns, rifles of various makes, and ammunition, reflecting the intensity of arms smuggling operations. Further, a separate anti-narcotics operation on January 7, led by security forces and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), saw the arrest of two drug smugglers in the area between Maukot village and Singngat, Churachandpur district. These individuals, identified as Hangkhankap and Khupjamal, were found in possession of 4.3 kilograms of heroin and vehicles used for transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

 Global
2
Ahmedabad Lions Roar to Victory Over Delhi Superheros in ISPL Thriller

Ahmedabad Lions Roar to Victory Over Delhi Superheros in ISPL Thriller

 India
3
Over 10,670 people detained in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran, activists say, reports AP.

Over 10,670 people detained in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran, act...

 Global
4
Village Head Arrested for Controversial Remarks Against Religion

Village Head Arrested for Controversial Remarks Against Religion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026