Assam Rifles and Security Forces Crackdown: Major Narcotics and Arms Seizure in Manipur
In a significant crackdown, Assam Rifles, along with CRPF and Manipur Police, dismantled a major narcotics operation in Kangpokpi district, destroying poppy fields and seizing substantial arms. The operation also led to the arrest of two individuals with a large heroin consignment in Churachandpur district.
In a decisive move against narcotics production, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police, conducted a strategic operation in the Ngatan Hill Range of Kangpokpi district, Manipur, on January 9. The operation led to the detection and destruction of 40 acres of poppy cultivation alongside 11 makeshift huts used for narcotics processing and storage, according to a release from Assam Rifles.
The operation unraveled potential opium worth several crores, marking a significant blow to the illicit drug trade in the region. A day prior, on January 8, security personnel recovered a large arsenal during another operation in the Songjang (Pakang) area, under the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi Police Station, demonstrating consistent vigilance.
The arsenal included locally-made pumpi guns, rifles of various makes, and ammunition, reflecting the intensity of arms smuggling operations. Further, a separate anti-narcotics operation on January 7, led by security forces and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), saw the arrest of two drug smugglers in the area between Maukot village and Singngat, Churachandpur district. These individuals, identified as Hangkhankap and Khupjamal, were found in possession of 4.3 kilograms of heroin and vehicles used for transportation.
