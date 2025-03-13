Tragic Elevator Accident Claims Life of Hyderabad Toddler

In a tragic incident in Hyderabad, a four-year-old boy lost his life after becoming trapped in a lift gate at Muktaba Apartments. The police reported that the accident took place around 10 pm, as the child, identified as Narender, was playing near the elevator.

The lift was inadvertently activated by someone pressing the button, causing it to ascend while Narender was still inside the gate. The boy sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident to establish culpability.

The community remains in shock, mourning the loss of the young child. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. Police urge residents to exercise caution around lift areas to prevent similar accidents. (ANI)

