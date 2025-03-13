Left Menu

Rouble Resilience Amid Ceasefire Talks: Economic Implications

The Russian rouble stabilizes near a six-month peak against the dollar as market participants await developments in the Ukraine conflict. The currency's strength, influenced by potential improved U.S.-Russia relations, might impact central bank interest rate decisions amid continued high inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:16 IST
Rouble Resilience Amid Ceasefire Talks: Economic Implications
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

On Thursday, the Russian rouble held steady near a more than six-month high against the U.S. dollar as investors keenly awaited progress in peace talks over the Ukraine conflict.

Kyiv has expressed support for Washington's proposed 30-day ceasefire, and the Kremlin is reviewing details of the plan, hoping a deal might be reached soon. The rouble, trading at 86.45 to the dollar, marks a rebound due to potential easing of tensions between Moscow and Washington.

The currency's appreciation, partly fueled by expectations of improved geopolitical relations, poses a potential impact on Russia's central bank strategies. Despite looming inflation, experts suggest the central bank may hold interest rates steady while closely monitoring the strengthening rouble's effects on economic policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025