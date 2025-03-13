Nutri Pathshala: Transforming Nutrition Literacy and Child Health in Maharashtra

Pune, 13th March – In a significant collaboration, Cargill and HarvestPlus have embarked on a mission to combat micronutrient deficiency and enhance nutrition awareness in Maharashtra. Led by HarvestPlus and HarvestPlus Solutions, the initiative focuses on empowering rural communities through better access to nutritious food and promoting healthy eating habits via the 'Nutri Pathshala' program.

The Nutri Pathshala is an innovative school meal project that involves connecting smallholder farmers cultivating biofortified crops with educational feeding schemes across India. These farmers receive quality iron-enhanced pearl millet and zinc-fortified wheat seeds alongside training in sustainable farming practices. This strategy provides nutritious, biofortified meals to children in Maharashtra while reinforcing local agricultural economies and sustainable food systems benefiting farmers and future generations. Simon George, President of Cargill India, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with HarvestPlus to tackle India's pressing micronutrient deficiencies, emphasizing the impact of making nutrient-rich crops accessible nationwide.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor enhances this mission by transforming public views on nutritious eating, embedding nutrition literacy into daily routines. A nationwide initiative, Nutri Pathshala is being rolled out in select Maharashtra schools under the NutriHarvest project, which is backed by Cargill and executed by HarvestPlus. With a target to serve 1.4 million nutritious meals by 2027, this initiative is advancing food system innovations to enhance diet access for vulnerable groups, fostering a sustainable future focused on health and nutrition.

