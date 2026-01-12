Akal Takht Directive: Cooperation Over Missing Sacred 'Saroops'

In a decisive development, Akal Takht's acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj has instructed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to assist the Punjab government in the case of 328 missing sacred 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib.

The Jathedar addressed the controversy on Monday, emphasizing the need for clarity among the Sikh community, and announced that SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami would provide necessary cooperation to authorities.

A special investigation team is delving into the matter, which first came to light in 2020, involving financial misappropriation by corrupt SGPC employees. The Akal Takht remains firm against any political manipulation of this sensitive issue.

