Left Menu

Putin Discusses Ceasefire, Western Companies, and Energy Cooperation

President Vladimir Putin expressed support for a U.S.-proposed Ukraine ceasefire on the condition that the conflict's root causes are addressed. He emphasized the importance of discussions with the U.S. and highlighted the risks of Ukraine's re-armament during the ceasefire. He also addressed Western companies returning to Russia and potential U.S.-Russia energy cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:16 IST
Putin Discusses Ceasefire, Western Companies, and Energy Cooperation
Putin

Moscow, March 13 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's agreement with U.S.-proposed terms for a Ukrainian ceasefire, contingent upon addressing core conflict issues. He emphasized the need for extensive dialogues to ensure long-term peace.

Putin expressed concern over Ukraine's potential re-armament during any ceasefire, questioning control and enforcement measures across 2,000 kilometers of frontlines. He stressed the importance of clear agreements on ceasefire enforcement protocols.

Addressing international business dynamics, Putin welcomed the return of Western companies to Russia without special market preferences. He also underscored potential benefits of U.S.-Russia energy cooperation, notably in ensuring affordable Russian gas for Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025