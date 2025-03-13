Putin Discusses Ceasefire, Western Companies, and Energy Cooperation
President Vladimir Putin expressed support for a U.S.-proposed Ukraine ceasefire on the condition that the conflict's root causes are addressed. He emphasized the importance of discussions with the U.S. and highlighted the risks of Ukraine's re-armament during the ceasefire. He also addressed Western companies returning to Russia and potential U.S.-Russia energy cooperation.
Moscow, March 13 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's agreement with U.S.-proposed terms for a Ukrainian ceasefire, contingent upon addressing core conflict issues. He emphasized the need for extensive dialogues to ensure long-term peace.
Putin expressed concern over Ukraine's potential re-armament during any ceasefire, questioning control and enforcement measures across 2,000 kilometers of frontlines. He stressed the importance of clear agreements on ceasefire enforcement protocols.
Addressing international business dynamics, Putin welcomed the return of Western companies to Russia without special market preferences. He also underscored potential benefits of U.S.-Russia energy cooperation, notably in ensuring affordable Russian gas for Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
