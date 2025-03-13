Left Menu

ICAI to Probe IndusInd Bank's Financial Discrepancies

ICAI plans to review IndusInd Bank's financial statements amid Rs 2,100 crore accounting discrepancies. The issues, revealed in March, affect 2.35% of the bank’s net worth. ICAI's FRRB aims to ensure compliance with accounting standards following the bank's preliminary update to RBI about the lapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:22 IST
ICAI to Probe IndusInd Bank's Financial Discrepancies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to examine IndusInd Bank's financial statements. The review comes in response to inconsistencies amounting to Rs 2,100 crore in the bank's accounting practices.

Disclosed on March 10, the discrepancies, primarily found in the derivatives portfolio, threaten to impact 2.35% of the bank's net worth as of December 2024. An internal review by IndusInd Bank initially identified the issue.

Charanjot Singh Nanda, ICAI President, stated that the Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB) may undertake the review as a preventive measure. This initiative will focus on adherence to accounting standards and regulations, with final figures pending from an external report due by early April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025