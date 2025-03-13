Left Menu

CBSE Balances Exams and Holi Festivities with Flexible Scheduling

The CBSE will hold the Class XII Hindi exams on March 15, 2025, despite clashes with Holi festivities. Affected students can opt for a rescheduled exam akin to allowances for sports participants. The board aims to maintain academic integrity while accommodating potential holiday disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:43 IST
CBSE Balances Exams and Holi Festivities with Flexible Scheduling
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its decision to conduct the Class XII Hindi Core (302) and Hindi Elective (002) examinations on March 15, 2025, despite potential conflicts with Holi celebrations in certain regions.

Recognizing the importance of Holi, the CBSE offers provisions similar to those for students participating in national or international sports, allowing those affected by the festival's extended celebrations to reschedule their exams.

The announcement highlights CBSE's dedication to student welfare alongside academic integrity, providing flexibility amid traditional festivities and ensuring that educational objectives remain a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025