CBSE Balances Exams and Holi Festivities with Flexible Scheduling
The CBSE will hold the Class XII Hindi exams on March 15, 2025, despite clashes with Holi festivities. Affected students can opt for a rescheduled exam akin to allowances for sports participants. The board aims to maintain academic integrity while accommodating potential holiday disruptions.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its decision to conduct the Class XII Hindi Core (302) and Hindi Elective (002) examinations on March 15, 2025, despite potential conflicts with Holi celebrations in certain regions.
Recognizing the importance of Holi, the CBSE offers provisions similar to those for students participating in national or international sports, allowing those affected by the festival's extended celebrations to reschedule their exams.
The announcement highlights CBSE's dedication to student welfare alongside academic integrity, providing flexibility amid traditional festivities and ensuring that educational objectives remain a priority.
