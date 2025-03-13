CBSE Balances Exams and Holi Festivities with Flexible Scheduling

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its decision to conduct the Class XII Hindi Core (302) and Hindi Elective (002) examinations on March 15, 2025, despite potential conflicts with Holi celebrations in certain regions.

Recognizing the importance of Holi, the CBSE offers provisions similar to those for students participating in national or international sports, allowing those affected by the festival's extended celebrations to reschedule their exams.

The announcement highlights CBSE's dedication to student welfare alongside academic integrity, providing flexibility amid traditional festivities and ensuring that educational objectives remain a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)