Panama Greenlights Copper Concentrate Sale Amid Mine Shutdown

Panama has approved the sale of copper concentrate from First Quantum's closed Cobre Panama mine, causing a notable 15% rise in the Canadian miner's stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The approval was confirmed by President Jose Raul Mulino.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry expressed backing for Mulino's decision, but made it clear that discussions with First Quantum cannot proceed unless they drop their arbitration against the Panamanian government. Talks are contingent on the immediate withdrawal of these processes.

First Quantum has yet to reply to inquiries regarding its legal action against Panama. Although the mine, which was closed due to environmental concerns, was a major global copper source, its future remains uncertain as Panama continues to address its environmental impact and legal challenges.

