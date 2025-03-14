Drones Target Moscow: Russian Air Defenses in Action

Russian air defenses managed to thwart an attack by four drones targeting Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Friday. Fortunately, no casualties were recorded in the capital or from an earlier assault on a southern Russian oil facility.

Emergency services are actively responding at the debris sites, according to Mayor Sobyanin's statement on his official Telegram channel. Though Sobyanin avoided naming Ukraine, it's known that Kyiv has intensified drone attacks since Russian forces moved into Ukraine over three years ago, focusing on critical infrastructure.

In a related incident, Veniamin Kondratiev, governor of the Krasnodar region, reported a Ukrainian attack that ignited a gasoline tank at the Tuapse oil complex by the Black Sea, again with no injuries. Meanwhile, three drones were downed over the wider Moscow area, with debris affecting a construction site and nearing completion residential spaces.

