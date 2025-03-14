Left Menu

Drones Target Moscow: Russian Air Defenses in Action

Russian air defenses successfully thwarted a drone attack aimed at Moscow, with no injuries reported in the city. Concurrently, a Ukrainian strike ignited a gasoline tank at the Tuapse oil complex in Russia's southern region. Emergency services responded to debris incidents in Moscow from the intercepted drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 11:54 IST
Drones Target Moscow: Russian Air Defenses in Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defenses managed to thwart an attack by four drones targeting Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Friday. Fortunately, no casualties were recorded in the capital or from an earlier assault on a southern Russian oil facility.

Emergency services are actively responding at the debris sites, according to Mayor Sobyanin's statement on his official Telegram channel. Though Sobyanin avoided naming Ukraine, it's known that Kyiv has intensified drone attacks since Russian forces moved into Ukraine over three years ago, focusing on critical infrastructure.

In a related incident, Veniamin Kondratiev, governor of the Krasnodar region, reported a Ukrainian attack that ignited a gasoline tank at the Tuapse oil complex by the Black Sea, again with no injuries. Meanwhile, three drones were downed over the wider Moscow area, with debris affecting a construction site and nearing completion residential spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025