Diplomatic Strains: China and Russia Stand by Iran Amid U.S. Nuclear Tensions

China and Russia have expressed support for Iran following the United States' recent demands for nuclear discussions with Tehran. Senior Chinese and Russian diplomats have emphasized that any dialogue should resume based on 'mutual respect' and that all sanctions should be lifted.

The joint statement from Beijing and Moscow followed talks with Iran, highlighting Tehran's commitment to keeping its nuclear program exclusively peaceful. Both nations welcomed Iran's assertion of its right to peaceful nuclear energy, recalling the 2015 deal that saw Iran curtail its nuclear ambitions in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

Amid rising tensions, Iran has rebutted U.S. demands for talks, stating such dialogue cannot occur under coercion. The International Atomic Energy Agency has raised alarms over Iran's accelerated uranium enrichment activities, adding to the anxieties surrounding the nuclear impasse.

