U.S. Seeks Egg Imports Amidst Soaring Prices and Bird Flu Outbreak

The United States is negotiating with Denmark and other European countries to import eggs, aiming to combat skyrocketing prices due to a virulent bird flu outbreak. This request from the U.S. Department of Agriculture follows the imposition of new tariffs and economic threats by President Donald Trump regarding control of Greenland.

The avian flu has severely impacted U.S. egg supplies, leading to record high wholesale prices. Despite a promise to reduce prices, egg costs surged by 59% in February compared to the previous year. A letter obtained by Reuters indicates that the U.S. is actively seeking exports from countries able to meet its stringent import criteria.

Meanwhile, the Danish Egg Association acknowledges the global egg shortage caused by rising consumption and avian flu. Regulatory challenges and the lack of surplus within Europe complicate potential exports to the U.S. Turkey, however, has begun shipping 15,000 tonnes of eggs to the American market.

