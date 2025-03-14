Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Education System in Crisis: Allegations of Mismanagement

The coalition government in Andhra Pradesh faces criticism for weakening the education sector. Former Minister Merugu Nagarjuna accuses Education Minister Nara Lokesh of ineffective management and dismantling past reforms. Key initiatives like English medium schools and digital classrooms are reportedly shelved, with political agendas overshadowing educational progress.

YSRCP leader Merugu Nagarjuna (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Andhra Pradesh, the current coalition government is under fire for allegedly undermining the education system. Former Minister Merugu Nagarjuna has leveled sharp criticism at Education Minister Nara Lokesh, accusing him of failing to manage the sector effectively. Speaking from the YSRCP central office, Nagarjuna criticized the ruling TDP for its perceived lack of commitment to the state's educational progress.

Under the previous YSRCP administration, Andhra Pradesh saw the implementation of significant educational reforms, such as the introduction of English medium schools and the integration of IB and CBSE syllabi. These initiatives are reportedly being dismantled under the current government, according to Nagarjuna. The TDP-led administration faces accusations of neglecting key programs like fee reimbursement and Amma Vodi, affecting students from poor and middle-class backgrounds.

Nagarjuna further alleged that universities are being politicized, with Vice Chancellors pressured into resignations to facilitate political appointments. Highlighting past achievements, he noted that universities gained national recognition during Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership. The call now is for the government to shift its focus back to educational priorities and restore the valuable reforms that bolstered the state's educational landscape.

