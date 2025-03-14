Tragic Honor Killing Over Inter-Caste Marriage in Ghaziabad

In a shocking case, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her own family members for marrying someone outside her caste. The incident occurred in Ghaziabad, where the woman, Neha, had tied the knot with Suraj, a long-time friend from school.

Officials reported that the murder took place shortly after the marriage, which was solemnized at an Arya Samaj temple. Neha's father, Bhanu, and brother, Himanshu, have been apprehended by local police in Noida within hours of the incident.

Investigations revealed that the family disapproved of Suraj's caste, despite knowing him for years. This tragic incident highlights ongoing caste-related tensions in some parts of India, drawing attention to the pressing need for social reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)