Amit Shah to Inaugurate Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah received a warm reception at Jorhat Airport on Friday from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries. Shah is set to inaugurate the newly upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon on March 15, according to an official statement.

Following this, the Home Minister will visit Mizoram on the same day, before returning to Assam for further engagements. He is scheduled to participate in the final session of the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Kokrajhar, Assam, on March 16. The ABSU conference, running from March 13 to 16, convenes at Bodofa Fwthar in the Kokrajhar district.

The conference is dedicated to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, whose birthplace is Dotma. It aims to bring together policymakers, educators, and community leaders to discuss education, youth development, and long-term progress. Airing the goals of Mission Quality Education Movement 2030, the event seeks to reinforce efforts in academic and skill-building initiatives.

The Education and Youth Conclave will deliberate on strategies to empower students and professionals while examining the impact of NEP 2020 on regional education. According to Dipen Boro, President of ABSU, "This gathering is a step toward progress, fostering ideas that can drive real change. Education and empowerment are crucial, shaping a future where everyone has access to opportunities."

Boro further highlighted the significance of the event, saying, "With leaders, experts, and thinkers in attendance, meaningful discussions are expected to result in concrete actions. This isn't just a conference; it's a collaborative platform, ensuring student, professional, and policymaker voices contribute to enduring outcomes."

The four-day event will feature various activities, including sports tournaments, literary contests, cultural evenings, and a book fair showcasing Bodo heritage. The statement emphasized the conference as a vital link between aspiration and action, stating that the true impact will unfold as ideas evolve into initiatives, commitments yield results, and a collective vision becomes reality.

(With inputs from agencies.)