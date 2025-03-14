Left Menu

Tripura's Nursing Stars Shine in Japan: Skill Development Initiative Paves Way for Global Careers

Tripura's skill development initiative sees 21 nursing candidates securing jobs in Japan under the Specified Skilled Worker Program. In collaboration with NSDC International, the program includes comprehensive Japanese language and nursing training, facilitating international employment. Financial aid from the North Eastern Council supports this milestone in Tripura's global workforce expansion.

Tripura nursing students secure lucrative jobs in Japan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark achievement for Tripura's skill development and overseas employment efforts, numerous nursing candidates have landed prestigious jobs in Japan through the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) Program, as announced by an official statement.

The SSW initiative, stemming from a Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan, opens the doors for Indian professionals to secure long-term employment in Japan. As part of this initiative, selected nursing candidates engage in an intensive nine-month residential Japanese language and nursing training program in Greater Noida, culminating in successful exam and interview completions, followed by placements with lucrative salaries in Japan.

MD Sajjad P, Director of Industry and Commerce for the Government of Tripura, highlighted the abundant opportunities available, emphasizing the role of the government in connecting unemployed youth with them. He noted the successful dispatch of 21 nursing candidates to Delhi for language training, with a group already starting their careers in Japan. The North Eastern Council's financial support has been instrumental, alleviating training and travel costs for the candidates, establishing a new benchmark in international job placements for the state.

