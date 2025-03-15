Senate Moves to Avert Government Shutdown
The U.S. Senate is poised to pass a bill preventing a partial government shutdown. This follows support from enough minority Democrats aligning with majority Republicans. The voting continued as lawmakers worked towards a resolution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 02:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant development on Friday, the U.S. Senate appeared ready to pass crucial legislation intended to avert a partial government shutdown.
This progress comes after a substantial number of minority Democrats joined forces with the majority Republicans, showcasing a rare moment of bipartisan cooperation.
As the discussions proceeded, voting remained ongoing, highlighting the urgent efforts by lawmakers to ensure government operations continue uninterrupted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement