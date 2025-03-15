Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Three Young Lives Lost in Pune's Indrayani River

Three young men drowned in the Indrayani River in Kinhai village, Pune district, on Friday. Identified victims were from Gurukul Chikhali in Pune. Rescue operations were promptly conducted, but the three were declared dead at the hospital. A similar drowning incident occurred in Thane's Ulhas River involving four children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:16 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Three Young Lives Lost in Pune's Indrayani River
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident on Friday evening, three young individuals lost their lives while swimming in the Indrayani River at Kinhai village, located in Pune district, authorities reported. The deceased, identified as Gautam Kamle, Rajdilip Achme, and Akash Vittal Gode, were all residents of the Gurukul Chikhali area in Pune.

Senior Police Inspector Vikram Bansode from the Dehu Road Police Station in Pimpri-Chinchwad revealed that 4-5 boys had visited the river for a swim when the tragedy occurred. Upon receiving the distress call, the National Disaster Response Force, local fire brigade, and community members swiftly assembled at the scene. Despite prompt rescue efforts, the youths were pronounced dead upon arriving at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital.

This incident coincides with a similar tragedy in Thane, where four children drowned in the Ulhas River while washing off Holi colors. These continued accidents underscore the dangers of such activities during festive times, prompting the Maharashtra Police to launch a massive drive against drunk-driving during Holi celebrations. They established 91 checkpoints city-wide, deploying 5,000 police personnel to prevent potential incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

