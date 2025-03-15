Carmel College's 'Chu Chu Abhiyan': Students Become Avian Saviors

The students of Carmel Composite PU College in Mangaluru have embarked on 'Chu Chu Abhiyan,' a dedicated initiative aimed at supporting bird welfare under the mentorship of their teachers. This venture not only ensures the provision of food and water for birds but also involves the construction of intricate nests for the avian community.

According to School Principal Sister Naveena, birds are among the earth's most exquisite and amiable creatures. Under the stewardship of science teacher Roshan, the school has aligned itself with various eco-friendly projects, fostering a deep connection with nature among students. Sister Naveena emphasized the project's importance, suggesting it should be a longstanding part of the school's curriculum.

A participating teacher noted that 'Chu Chu Abhiyan' is synonymous with the school's eco club, 'green future,' which facilitates environmental education. By engaging in this initiative, students construct essential food and water units, gaining practical exposure to local bird species and enhancing their environmental literacy.

