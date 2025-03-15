Elon Musk and OpenAI Set Trial Date for ChatGPT Lawsuit

Elon Musk and OpenAI have jointly suggested December 2025 as the trial date in an ongoing legal battle surrounding the conversion of OpenAI into a for-profit entity. This lawsuit has attracted attention due to its implications on the future of AI development and commercialization.

The dispute centers around OpenAI's transition from a non-profit into a for-profit organization, raising concerns about the ethical and business impacts of such a change within the AI community.

With a trial date now tentatively set, the case is expected to delve deeper into the issues surrounding governance and profit models in artificial intelligence enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)