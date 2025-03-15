Left Menu

Elon Musk and OpenAI Set Trial Date for ChatGPT Lawsuit

Elon Musk and OpenAI have proposed a December 2025 trial date in a legal case concerning OpenAI's for-profit conversion related to its ChatGPT services. This court filing represents a significant step in resolving the ongoing dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:10 IST
Elon Musk and OpenAI Set Trial Date for ChatGPT Lawsuit
Elon Musk

Elon Musk and OpenAI have jointly suggested December 2025 as the trial date in an ongoing legal battle surrounding the conversion of OpenAI into a for-profit entity. This lawsuit has attracted attention due to its implications on the future of AI development and commercialization.

The dispute centers around OpenAI's transition from a non-profit into a for-profit organization, raising concerns about the ethical and business impacts of such a change within the AI community.

With a trial date now tentatively set, the case is expected to delve deeper into the issues surrounding governance and profit models in artificial intelligence enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025