Tragic Loss: Bihar ASI Murder Highlights Growing Threats to Police Personnel

Two arrests have been made in the murder case of ASI Santosh Kumar Singh in Munger, Bihar. The attack occurred during an attempt to resolve a family dispute. The incident has sparked calls for justice and safety measures for police, with similar recent occurrences raising serious concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:33 IST
Bihar Police Association President Mrityunjay Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark reminder of the growing perils faced by police personnel, two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the brutal murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh in Munger, Bihar. The tragic incident unfolded as Singh responded to a family dispute in Nandalpur village, according to officials.

Condemning the attack, Bihar Police Association President Mrityunjay Kumar Singh has demanded compensation and employment for the bereaved family. ASI Singh's deadly encounter marks a troubling pattern of violence against police, echoing a previous incident in Araria where another officer lost his life in a similar altercation.

Munger Superintendent of Police, Syed Imran Masood, confirmed that the assailants, reportedly intoxicated, had violently targeted ASI Singh when he arrived at the scene. As efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects intensify, the police community mourns yet another loss and calls for enhanced protection and respect for law enforcement officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

