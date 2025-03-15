Left Menu

Raise Your Index to Silence Fear: Maharashtra Village's Novel Initiative

In Maharashtra's Solapur district, Pothre Nilaj's Gram Sabha has implemented a unique initiative to counter intimidation and fear. Villagers can signal for urgent help by raising their index finger. Designed to support women, children, and seniors, the initiative also involves potential state collaboration via WhatsApp for crisis management.

Updated: 15-03-2025 12:59 IST
In a groundbreaking move, the gram sabha of Pothre Nilaj village in Maharashtra's Solapur district has devised a unique solution to help those threatened by money-lenders or anti-social elements. Announced on Women's Day, March 8, the initiative allows individuals in crisis to silently signal for aid by raising an index finger.

This simple gesture aims to unite villagers against a pervasive atmosphere of fear, restoring harmony and brotherhood, as stated in the resolution. Once the signal is detected, fellow villagers or designated officials will rush to assist, potentially connecting the victim with appropriate helpline numbers for additional support.

The idea, conceptualized by Pothre Nilaj sarpanch Ankush Shinde with input from social activist Pramod Zinjade, also proposes using a dedicated WhatsApp number for real-time location, photo, and video sharing. The village of 6,000 continues its progressive stance by actively challenging social injustices.

