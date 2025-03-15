Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Maiden Nationwide Wildlife Census Targets Crop Protection

Sri Lanka conducted its first-ever island-wide census to count monkeys, squirrels, and peacocks to mitigate agricultural losses. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Namal Karunaratna emphasized the enthusiastic public participation. The collected data aims to address threats to crops, with findings to be forwarded to the Department of Agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:06 IST
Sri Lanka's Maiden Nationwide Wildlife Census Targets Crop Protection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka took a significant step towards safeguarding its agricultural sector by launching its first nationwide wildlife census on Saturday. The initiative aims to assess the impact of certain animal populations, such as monkeys, squirrels, and peacocks, on crop yields. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Namal Karunaratna praised the widespread public involvement in this vital task.

Households across the island were asked to report on the number of Toque monkeys, purple-faced langurs, giant squirrels, and peacocks between 8 and 8:05 am. The primary objective was to gather accurate data to combat crop damage attributed to these animals. The findings from this census will be utilized by the Department of Agriculture to develop mitigation strategies.

The census involved 40,000 state officials and comes in response to a recent survey revealing a 30 billion rupee loss in crops due to wildlife activity. Despite facing criticism from some farmer organizations, the government stands by its approach, highlighting the necessity of addressing these agricultural challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025