Male Allyship Synergy Summit Champions Gender Equality

At the forefront of a socio-cultural shift, the Male Allyship Synergy Summit 2025 organized by Avtar Human Capital Trust seeks to pave the way toward gender equality. The event, held in Tamil Nadu, welcomed boys and professionals to take decisive steps in becoming allies for change.

A critical part of the summit was the launch of Allyship Clubs in government schools. These clubs aim to encourage boys to step up as active allies in the quest for gender neutrality, aligning with the objectives of the MITR initiative. Contests, discussions, and workshops aimed at fostering inclusion marked the event.

Keynote speakers highlighted the impact of male allyship on workplace culture and gender equality. This initiative not only recognizes the role of men in the social landscape but also starts conversations on creating equitable environments across various spaces, fundamentally contributing to the broader goals of societal change.

