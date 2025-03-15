Left Menu

Begumpet Railway Station: A Woman-Driven Transformation Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy inspects Begumpet Railway Station's redevelopment as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The station will be operated solely by women, marking a gender-inclusive step. Extensive railway infrastructure improvements are happening across Telangana under PM Modi's leadership, with significant funding and new facilities emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:55 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable push for gender inclusion, Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy assessed the ongoing redevelopment activities at Begumpet Railway Station, Hyderabad. These efforts, falling under the Indian Railways' Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, will see the facility staffed entirely by women personnel, dedicating the station to their contribution.

Reddy touted the rapid progress in railway development, citing PM Narendra Modi's leadership in modernizing over 1000 stations to aviation standards. Reddy confirmed that Secunderabad station is undergoing a revamp with a budget of Rs 720 crores. Additionally, the new railway terminal at Cherlapalli in Hyderabad has been inaugurated, enhancing regional connectivity.

Highlighting Telangana's infrastructure investments, Reddy mentioned the Rs 32 thousand crores allocated to develop 22 new railway tracks. All railway stations will provide free Wi-Fi, improving passenger capacity. These developments aim to decentralize traffic, enabling passengers to travel directly to rural areas. Reddy expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their pivotal roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

