Punjab Police Busts Major Narco-Terror Module Linked to BKI

In a significant operation, Punjab Police successfully dismantled a narco-terror module associated with Babbar Khalsa International, arresting three key suspects in Bihar. The suspects were en route to Nepal when apprehended, revealing potential links to a recent grenade attack at the Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar.

Commissioner GPS Bhullar attributed the success to Punjab's stringent anti-drug campaign, which has applied pressure on smugglers and Pakistan's ISI. Bhullar expressed hope that further investigations and forensic reports could unravel more about the network's operations.

The arrests stirred political reactions; BJP spokesman Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the state's law enforcement under the Aam Aadmi Party. However, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that efforts to portray Punjab as unstable are ongoing, yet law and order remain intact.

