Punjab Police Busts Major Narco-Terror Module Linked to BKI
Punjab Police arrested three operatives linked to Babbar Khalsa International in Bihar, unraveling a narco-terror module with suspected connections to a recent grenade attack. The Punjab Chief Minister condemned attempts to destabilize the state amid criticism from political opposition regarding law and order under the current government.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, Punjab Police successfully dismantled a narco-terror module associated with Babbar Khalsa International, arresting three key suspects in Bihar. The suspects were en route to Nepal when apprehended, revealing potential links to a recent grenade attack at the Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar.
Commissioner GPS Bhullar attributed the success to Punjab's stringent anti-drug campaign, which has applied pressure on smugglers and Pakistan's ISI. Bhullar expressed hope that further investigations and forensic reports could unravel more about the network's operations.
The arrests stirred political reactions; BJP spokesman Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the state's law enforcement under the Aam Aadmi Party. However, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that efforts to portray Punjab as unstable are ongoing, yet law and order remain intact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Earthquake Tremors Shake Bihar as Nepal Experiences 5.5 Quake
Bihar's Governance Journey: From Rule of Law to Development Triumphs
Bihar's Economic Boom: A Decade of Prosperity
Agriculture Minister Champions Makhana Board for Bihar's Growth
Delhi High Court Overturns IOA's Bihar Olympic Body Takeover