DRI Cracks Down on Gold Smuggling Syndicate with Ties to Kannada Actress

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has objected to bail for Tarun Konduru, co-accused with actress Ranya Rao in a gold smuggling case. Rao was arrested for smuggling 14.8 kg of gold. The case reveals a potential smuggling syndicate from Dubai, leading to a broader investigation.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has submitted its objections to the bail plea of Tarun Konduru, who stands accused alongside Kannada actress Ranya Rao in an ongoing gold smuggling investigation. The DRI has implored the Special Court for Economic Offences in Bengaluru to refuse bail to Konduru, who is dubbed accused number two in the case. This development follows the court's earlier decision to deny bail to Rao, who has since appealed to the Sessions Court for relief.

Ranya Rao was apprehended on March 3 by the DRI at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on allegations of smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai. Following this, the CBI lodged an FIR in the smuggling matter based on a complaint from Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of the DRI. The official FIR has been registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), disclosing the offense under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (amended in 20148) read with Section 61(2) of the BNS.

Gupta's complaint hints at a potential connection to a smuggling syndicate operating out of Dubai. Two foreign nationals were detained on March 6 at Mumbai airport for attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold, valued at Rs. 18.92 crores. These incidents indicate a likely network to facilitate gold smuggling. The frequent Dubai visits by Rao and the foreign nationals underscore patterns typical within such syndicates, necessitating an in-depth investigation into the possible involvement of unknown public servants and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

