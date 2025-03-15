BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Birbhum Violence During Festivities

In a sharp critique, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Saturday condemned the Mamata Banerjee administration for the violent outbreaks during Hindu festivals in Birbhum district, alleging the government engages in appeasement politics. She questioned the necessity of suspending internet services in Sainthia in response to the unrest.

Criticism was echoed by Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, who also took aim at the state government over the Birbhum clashes. He accused the state police of losing professionalism and effectiveness, suggesting that the administration remains silent on these disturbances.

Following reports of violence, particularly a stone-pelting incident, the Principal Secretary of the state's Home and Hill Affairs Department issued an order to suspend internet and voice-over-Internet telephony services in several areas to prevent the spread of rumors and unlawful activities, effective from March 14 to March 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)