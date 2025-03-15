Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Birbhum Violence During Festivities

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul criticizes the Mamata Banerjee government for violence during Hindu festivals in Birbhum, accusing it of appeasement politics. The government suspended internet services to curb rumors, while BJP leaders question the administration's silence and criticize the state police's effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:50 IST
BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Birbhum Violence During Festivities
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Saturday condemned the Mamata Banerjee administration for the violent outbreaks during Hindu festivals in Birbhum district, alleging the government engages in appeasement politics. She questioned the necessity of suspending internet services in Sainthia in response to the unrest.

Criticism was echoed by Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, who also took aim at the state government over the Birbhum clashes. He accused the state police of losing professionalism and effectiveness, suggesting that the administration remains silent on these disturbances.

Following reports of violence, particularly a stone-pelting incident, the Principal Secretary of the state's Home and Hill Affairs Department issued an order to suspend internet and voice-over-Internet telephony services in several areas to prevent the spread of rumors and unlawful activities, effective from March 14 to March 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025