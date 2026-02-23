CORRECTED-Soccer-Four matches postponed after Mexican cartel leader's death sparks violence

Four soccer games in ​Mexico were postponed after violence ‌flared ​near Guadalajara, one of the country's host cities for the 2026 World Cup, in the wake of a military ‌operation on Sunday that left cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, "El Mencho", dead.

Oseguera, 59, mastermind of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), died in custody after being injured in a special ‌forces operation on Mexico's Pacific coast in Jalisco state, according to the defense ministry. The ‌Mexican league said on its social media pages that two top-tier games scheduled for Sunday - Queretaro v Juarez FC in the men's league and Chivas v America in the women's league - had been ⁠postponed ​indefinitely.

Two second division matches ⁠scheduled for Sunday were also called off, local media reported. The Mexico national team is due to face ⁠Iceland on Wednesday in a friendly fixture at the Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro.

Meanwhile, organisers of ​the Mexican Open men's tennis tournament in Acapulco said the event would begin ⁠on Monday as scheduled under established security protocols. The Merida Open women's tennis tournament is also scheduled to ⁠start ​from Monday.

After reports of El Mencho's death, suspected cartel members blockaded highways with burning cars and torched businesses in more than half a dozen states. No ⁠civilian deaths were reported. In Jalisco's popular beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, frightened tourists on social ⁠media described plumes ⁠of dark smoke rising into the sky from around the bay. Air Canada, United Airlines, Aeromexico and American Airlines suspended flights ‌in the ‌area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)