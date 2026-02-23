Escalating Violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Surge in Paramilitary Attacks

A deadly terrorist attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday resulted in the deaths of three paramilitary Federal Constabulary personnel, according to police reports. The assault occurred in the Karak district, as attackers targeted an ambulance transporting wounded personnel from a prior attack.

The assailants initially launched a quadcopter attack on the Federal Constabulary's headquarters in Dargah Shaheedan, highlighting a troubling surge in violence within the region. Recent incidents have seen militant tactics escalate, with deadly attacks marking an increased threat to security forces.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has experienced a notable surge in terrorist activity over the past year. As reported by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), fatalities in the province rose dramatically from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025, signifying a significant year-on-year rise in violence.

