Special Court Dismisses Charges in DHFL-Yes Bank Scandal
A special court has declined to acknowledge the CBI's supplementary chargesheet naming businessmen Vinod Goenka and Shahid Balwa in the DHFL-Yes Bank fraud case. The court noted that there was no prima-facie evidence of cheating or misappropriation against them, despite the prosecution's accusations.
- Country:
- India
A special court in the city has refused to recognize the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) supplementary chargesheet that names businessmen Vinod Goenka and Shahid Balwa as accused in the ongoing DHFL-Yes Bank fraud case.
The prosecution alleged that Yes Bank invested Rs 4,727 crore in DHFL bonds between April and June 2018, with its then-CEO Rana Kapoor reportedly receiving Rs 600 crore in kickbacks.
Special Judge AC Daga clarified that there was no prima-facie evidence against Goenka and Balwa, and the court ruled out charges of cheating and misappropriation, although it did find grounds for prosecution against other individuals involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DHFL
- Yes Bank
- CBI
- chargesheet
- fraud
- Vinod Goenka
- Shahid Balwa
- kickbacks
- Rana Kapoor
- special court
ALSO READ
Fraudster Cheats Four of Rs 12.2 Lakh with Fake Customs Jobs
ED Raids Uncover Rs 4,500 Crore Fraud in Pancard Clubs Ltd Scheme
Ex-Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, 5 others move HC seeking to quash order directing FIR against them for alleged stock market fraud.
Bombay High Court Halts FIR Against Ex-SEBI Chair on Stock Fraud Allegations
Swiss Court Reopens Blatter and Platini’s Fraud Case