Special Court Dismisses Charges in DHFL-Yes Bank Scandal

A special court in the city has refused to recognize the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) supplementary chargesheet that names businessmen Vinod Goenka and Shahid Balwa as accused in the ongoing DHFL-Yes Bank fraud case.

The prosecution alleged that Yes Bank invested Rs 4,727 crore in DHFL bonds between April and June 2018, with its then-CEO Rana Kapoor reportedly receiving Rs 600 crore in kickbacks.

Special Judge AC Daga clarified that there was no prima-facie evidence against Goenka and Balwa, and the court ruled out charges of cheating and misappropriation, although it did find grounds for prosecution against other individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)