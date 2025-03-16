Whitewashing Underway at Sambhal's Jama Masjid Amid Heightened Security

The much-anticipated whitewashing of the historic Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, is underway following permission from the Allahabad High Court, granted on March 12. The Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) appointed contractor assures that the project will take one week to complete, engaging a team of eight workers.

The court also allowed exterior decorations with lights, provided no alterations are made to the mosque's structure. This decision coincides with the upcoming Ramzan celebrations, intensifying the need for vigilance. A three-member committee has been tasked with supervising the project, ensuring preservation, and monitoring any potential threats to the site.

Security measures have been intensified around the Jama Masjid, with police presence bolstered, including surveillance through CCTV and drones. These actions follow violent outbreaks during ASI's preliminary assessments in November, which led to several casualties, arrests, and discovery of foreign-manufactured weapons. As proceedings continue, the next court hearing is scheduled for April 8.

