Power Shift in Iraq: Al-Sudani Steps Aside for Al-Maliki Amid Political Maneuvering

Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has stepped down, allowing former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki to take a leading role. This decision comes amid political negotiations involving Iran-backed Shiite parties and discussions over disarmament of armed groups, with Iraq’s judiciary playing a significant role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:43 IST
Iraq's political landscape undergoes a significant shift as caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani steps down, making way for former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki. According to Iraqi officials, al-Sudani's move is part of a broader agreement among influential Shiite parties, backed by Iran, that play a central role in the nation's power dynamics.

The situation presents substantial challenges for the incoming government, chiefly the issue of armed groups like the Popular Mobilization Forces. Despite being officially under Iraqi military control, these groups maintain significant autonomy, and the US has called for disarming them, stressing the complexity of this task due to their entrenched political influence.

Adding another layer to the political conundrum, Iraq's judiciary, led by Supreme Judicial Council Head Faiq Zidan, has taken an assertive stance on state control of arms. While judges advocate for a legal framework for disarmament, factions resist interference, reflecting deep-seated tensions as Iraq navigates its governance and security challenges.

