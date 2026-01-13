Left Menu

Indian Handball Team Gears Up for Asian Championship

The Indian Handball Team, led by Captain Atul Kumar and coached by Naveen Punia, is set to compete in the 15th Asian Championship in Kuwait. The team has undergone a rigorous training camp and aims to finish in the top eight to qualify for the Asian Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:07 IST
Atul Kumar, Indian Handball Team captain (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the 15th Asian Handball Championship in Kuwait approaches, the Indian team, spearheaded by Captain Atul Kumar, is riding high on confidence following intensive preparations. The tournament, slated from January 15 to 29, presents a crucial platform for the Indian squad to demonstrate their hard-earned skills against formidable opponents such as the UAE, Kuwait, and Hong Kong.

'Good preparations have been realized, and after several years, we owe this opportunity to the Sports Authority of India. A rigorous one-month training camp at Gandhinagar has equipped us with the necessary tools to compete effectively in Kuwait,' Atul Kumar conveyed to ANI, firmly setting his sights on delivering commendable performances.

Echoing the captain's sentiments, Coach Naveen Punia emphasized the team's unwavering commitment towards clinching medals. 'Our athletes are putting in extraordinary efforts at SAI's Gandhinagar camp. My appeal to sports enthusiasts is to foster greater support for sports nationwide. Winning medals in Kuwait could catalyze robust sports engagement across the country,' Punia noted optimistically.

Assistant coach Binoy DS pinpointed the championship's critical role in securing entry to the Asian Games. 'We are actively targeting a top-eight finish to ensure qualification. Our training regimes are meticulously crafted to fulfill this goal, and I'm confident our dedication will translate into formidable performances in Kuwait,' remarked Binoy DS, underscoring the team's strategic objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

