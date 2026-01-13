Indian Handball Team Gears Up for Asian Championship

As the 15th Asian Handball Championship in Kuwait approaches, the Indian team, spearheaded by Captain Atul Kumar, is riding high on confidence following intensive preparations. The tournament, slated from January 15 to 29, presents a crucial platform for the Indian squad to demonstrate their hard-earned skills against formidable opponents such as the UAE, Kuwait, and Hong Kong.

'Good preparations have been realized, and after several years, we owe this opportunity to the Sports Authority of India. A rigorous one-month training camp at Gandhinagar has equipped us with the necessary tools to compete effectively in Kuwait,' Atul Kumar conveyed to ANI, firmly setting his sights on delivering commendable performances.

Echoing the captain's sentiments, Coach Naveen Punia emphasized the team's unwavering commitment towards clinching medals. 'Our athletes are putting in extraordinary efforts at SAI's Gandhinagar camp. My appeal to sports enthusiasts is to foster greater support for sports nationwide. Winning medals in Kuwait could catalyze robust sports engagement across the country,' Punia noted optimistically.

Assistant coach Binoy DS pinpointed the championship's critical role in securing entry to the Asian Games. 'We are actively targeting a top-eight finish to ensure qualification. Our training regimes are meticulously crafted to fulfill this goal, and I'm confident our dedication will translate into formidable performances in Kuwait,' remarked Binoy DS, underscoring the team's strategic objectives.

