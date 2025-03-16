Left Menu

Kejriwal Visits Golden Temple, AAP Celebrates Good Governance in Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor, visited the Golden Temple with Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann, celebrating three years of AAP's governance in Punjab. The visit marked the end of Kejriwal's Vipassana retreat and highlighted the party's achievements in health, education, and corruption-free governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:57 IST
Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal visited the Golden Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party and former Chief Minister of Delhi, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, alongside his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, on Sunday.

The visit coincided with Kejriwal's completion of a 10-day Vipassana meditation session in Hoshiarpur and marked the third anniversary of the AAP government under Mann in Punjab.

Praising the party's achievements, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh highlighted AAP's strides in education, healthcare, and governance. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated a historic win in Delhi, dethroning AAP in a surprising turnaround.

(With inputs from agencies.)

