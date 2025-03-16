Left Menu

Kulgam Police Registers Historic First e-FIR via WhatsApp

For the first time, Kulgam Police in Jammu and Kashmir filed an electronic First Information Report (e-FIR), after a complaint was sent via WhatsApp. This innovative approach, following an ATM card theft, indicates a growing shift in handling law enforcement interactions through social media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:38 IST
Kulgam Police Registers Historic First e-FIR via WhatsApp
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, the Kulgam Police of Jammu and Kashmir has successfully logged its inaugural electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) through a WhatsApp complaint, according to senior officials.

The digital FIR was lodged at the Qazigund police station after Bashir Ahmad Khanday reported that an unidentified individual swapped his ATM card, leading to the unauthorized deduction of Rs 22,000 from his account.

This shift towards digital law enforcement allows citizens to file complaints seamlessly via social media, marking a significant transformation in public safety and justice accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025