Kulgam Police Registers Historic First e-FIR via WhatsApp

In a pioneering move, the Kulgam Police of Jammu and Kashmir has successfully logged its inaugural electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) through a WhatsApp complaint, according to senior officials.

The digital FIR was lodged at the Qazigund police station after Bashir Ahmad Khanday reported that an unidentified individual swapped his ATM card, leading to the unauthorized deduction of Rs 22,000 from his account.

This shift towards digital law enforcement allows citizens to file complaints seamlessly via social media, marking a significant transformation in public safety and justice accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)