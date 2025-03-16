Kulgam Police Registers Historic First e-FIR via WhatsApp
For the first time, Kulgam Police in Jammu and Kashmir filed an electronic First Information Report (e-FIR), after a complaint was sent via WhatsApp. This innovative approach, following an ATM card theft, indicates a growing shift in handling law enforcement interactions through social media platforms.
In a pioneering move, the Kulgam Police of Jammu and Kashmir has successfully logged its inaugural electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) through a WhatsApp complaint, according to senior officials.
The digital FIR was lodged at the Qazigund police station after Bashir Ahmad Khanday reported that an unidentified individual swapped his ATM card, leading to the unauthorized deduction of Rs 22,000 from his account.
This shift towards digital law enforcement allows citizens to file complaints seamlessly via social media, marking a significant transformation in public safety and justice accessibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
