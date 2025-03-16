Mizoram Governor Mourns Passing of Mewar Royal Custodian

Mizoram Governor VK Singh expressed deep sorrow over the death of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, the 76th custodian of the historic House of Mewar. Offering condolences to Shriji's family, especially his son Lakshya Raj Mewar, Governor Singh paid tribute to Shriji's enduring legacy on social media platform X.

Sharing a photograph from a time when he served in the Army, Singh joined many in remembering a notable figure of the former Mewar royal family. Shriji, aged 80, passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a significant imprint on heritage conservation and technological innovations.

As Chairman of the Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation Udaipur, and custodian of Mewar's vast history, Shriji was committed to preserving the living heritage of his region. His leadership at the City Palace Museum and the HRH Group of Hotels exemplified his dedication toward modernizing and maintaining cultural and historical legacy while driving economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)