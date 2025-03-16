Left Menu

Mumbai EOW Cracks Down on Cooperative Bank Scam, Arrests Key Accused

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police arrested Arunachalam Ullahanathan Maruthuvar in connection with a Rs 122-crore embezzlement at New India Cooperative Bank. He is one of six arrested in the case, with others still wanted, including the former chairman and vice-chairperson who fled abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police has arrested a key suspect involved in a massive Rs 122-crore fraud at New India Cooperative Bank, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Arunachalam Ullahanathan Maruthuvar, 62, surrendered at the EOW office after being at large for a month. He is accused of receiving approximately Rs 30 crore of the stolen funds from Hitesh Mehta, the former general manager of the bank and the scam's prime accused.

Additional arrests have been made, including Kapil Dedhia, a civil contractor from Gujarat, linked to Rs 12 crore of the embezzled money. Meanwhile, other suspects including former chairman Hiren Bhanu and his wife, have fled the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025