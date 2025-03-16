Uttarakhand Government Cracks Down on Illegal Madrasas to Protect State's Identity

Under the decisive leadership of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a concerted effort to dismantle illegal madrasas has resulted in the sealing of more than 43 such institutions in Dehradun, confirmed by a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Dhami has emphasized his zero-tolerance approach towards any illegal activities that tamper with the state's culture and geographical integrity. The administration, benefiting from a free hand to enact stringent measures, has targeted those conspiring to alter the demographic fabric under the facade of religious practice.

In a significant push, authorities have closed 31 illegal madrasas in Vikasnagar, nine in Sadar, and three in Doiwala, addressing intelligence concerns over demographic shifts in Pachhadun. The chief minister's hardline stance has garnered support from various organizations eager to reinforce Kutakhand's unique cultural identity.

