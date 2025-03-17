China's Trade Deal Setback Threatens U.S. Meat Exports

Export registrations for over 1,000 U.S. meat plants expired on Sunday, as per China's customs website, impacting trade under the 2020 'Phase 1' deal. This issue introduces risks for U.S. exports to China, the largest meat buyer globally, amidst a persisting tariff standoff.

The status change from 'effective' to 'expired' on China's General Administration of Customs site includes major producers such as Tyson Foods and Smithfield Packaged Meats. Approximately two-thirds of the registered facilities now face restricted market access, posing potential losses to the $5 billion trade, a setback for American farmers following China's imposition of tariffs on $21 billion worth of farm goods earlier this month.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture notes China's lack of response to requests for renewal, potentially breaching the Phase 1 trade agreement. Although shipments from 84 affected plants, which lapsed in February, continue to clear customs, uncertainty looms over their continuation as China's customs authority remains unresponsive.

(With inputs from agencies.)