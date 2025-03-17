Left Menu

Transformers and Rectifiers Secures Rs 726 Crore Order from Gujarat Energy Transmission

Transformers and Rectifiers has received an order worth Rs 726 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation for supplying auto transformers and bus reactors. The completion timeline is set at 18 months from the issuance of the Letter of Intent, and the order is part of regular business operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:50 IST
Transformers and Rectifiers Secures Rs 726 Crore Order from Gujarat Energy Transmission
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Transformers and Rectifiers announced on Monday that it has secured a significant order valued at Rs 726 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation. The contract involves the supply of auto transformers and bus reactors, pivotal components in energy transmission infrastructure.

According to the company's regulatory filing, the project is expected to be completed within 18 months from the issuance of the Letter of Intent (LOI). This indicates a substantial commitment from both parties to enhance the region's energy transmission capabilities.

The total value of the order, which includes Goods and Services Tax (GST), signifies a robust boost to the company's portfolio. Notably, this order is categorized as part of routine business operations and does not involve any related party transactions, ensuring transparency in dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025