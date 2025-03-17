Transformers and Rectifiers Secures Rs 726 Crore Order from Gujarat Energy Transmission
Transformers and Rectifiers has received an order worth Rs 726 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation for supplying auto transformers and bus reactors. The completion timeline is set at 18 months from the issuance of the Letter of Intent, and the order is part of regular business operations.
Transformers and Rectifiers announced on Monday that it has secured a significant order valued at Rs 726 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation. The contract involves the supply of auto transformers and bus reactors, pivotal components in energy transmission infrastructure.
According to the company's regulatory filing, the project is expected to be completed within 18 months from the issuance of the Letter of Intent (LOI). This indicates a substantial commitment from both parties to enhance the region's energy transmission capabilities.
The total value of the order, which includes Goods and Services Tax (GST), signifies a robust boost to the company's portfolio. Notably, this order is categorized as part of routine business operations and does not involve any related party transactions, ensuring transparency in dealings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
