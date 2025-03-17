Neoble: Redefining Retail Finance with Acies Ventures' Support
Acies Ventures invests in Neoble to enhance the loan-against-securities market. Neoble's digital platform simplifies and accelerates the lending process, promoting financial inclusion in India, especially for retail investors. This collaboration highlights the potential of technology-driven solutions in transforming financial services and improving market accessibility.
- Country:
- India
Acies Ventures, the investment arm of Acies, has announced a major strategic investment in Neoble, a tech-savvy platform that specializes in loan-against-securities products. This venture underscores Acies Ventures' commitment to revolutionizing the financial services landscape by backing firms that uplift market infrastructure and promote digital lending and financial inclusion.
Neoble's innovative platform simplifies the loan process, allowing customers to pledge their securities for quick loan access. By digitizing processes like KYC verification and agreement execution, Neoble ensures fast fund disbursement, especially targeting retail investors in India's underpenetrated loan-against-securities sector.
Highlighting the importance of innovation, Muzammil Patel, CEO of Acies, articulated that their investment aligns with transforming financial services using technology-driven solutions. Neoble's approach is rooted in advanced technology, catering to modern retail investors' needs by providing a seamless, user-friendly experience while enhancing financial inclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Women in India Drive Financial Inclusion with Credit Monitoring Surge
Women Driving Financial Inclusion: NITI Aayog’s Report Highlights Surge in Credit Awareness and Entrepreneurship
Empowering Potential: Ms. Daisy Aadhav Arjuna's Revolution in Financial Inclusion
Global Leaders Unite for Women’s Digital and Financial Inclusion at Ministerial Roundtable