Neoble: Redefining Retail Finance with Acies Ventures' Support

Acies Ventures, the investment arm of Acies, has announced a major strategic investment in Neoble, a tech-savvy platform that specializes in loan-against-securities products. This venture underscores Acies Ventures' commitment to revolutionizing the financial services landscape by backing firms that uplift market infrastructure and promote digital lending and financial inclusion.

Neoble's innovative platform simplifies the loan process, allowing customers to pledge their securities for quick loan access. By digitizing processes like KYC verification and agreement execution, Neoble ensures fast fund disbursement, especially targeting retail investors in India's underpenetrated loan-against-securities sector.

Highlighting the importance of innovation, Muzammil Patel, CEO of Acies, articulated that their investment aligns with transforming financial services using technology-driven solutions. Neoble's approach is rooted in advanced technology, catering to modern retail investors' needs by providing a seamless, user-friendly experience while enhancing financial inclusion.

