Jefte Betancor's Heroics: Albacete Stuns Real Madrid in Copa del Rey Upset
Substitute Jefte Betancor scored twice to lead second-tier Albacete to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Despite Real's attempts to equalize, Betancor's late strike secured a memorable win, eliminating the Spanish giants on Alvaro Arbeloa's managerial debut.
Substitute Jefte Betancor's incredible performance powered second-tier Albacete to a sensational 3-2 victory over Spanish football giants Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. The win not only eliminated Real from the tournament but also marked a stunning managerial debut for Alvaro Arbeloa.
The Carlos Belmonte stadium, shrouded in dense fog, was the scene of a fiercely contested match that witnessed an energetic crowd of 17,000 passionately supporting the underdogs. Albacete gained the lead with just three minutes before half-time thanks to a powerful header by Javier Villar, thrilling the enthusiastic fans.
Despite Real Madrid's efforts to equalize, with late goals and counter-attacks, it was Jefte Betancor's final right-footed strike that sealed the shock victory in stoppage time. The result showcased the magic of the Copa del Rey, where underdog triumphs keep the spirit of the game alive.
