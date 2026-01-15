Left Menu

Iran Restricts Airspace Amid Regional Tensions

Iran's airspace is temporarily closed to all flights except international ones that have explicit permission. The restriction, lasting just over two hours, was reported by flight tracking service Flightradar24. This move is seen against a backdrop of regional tensions and security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 04:18 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 04:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran announced a temporary restriction on its airspace, allowing only international flights with permission to operate. This announcement was made by the flight tracking website Flightradar24 on Wednesday.

The restriction, which is in place for a duration of slightly more than two hours, has alerted aviation officials and airlines operating in the region.

This precautionary measure comes amid mounting regional tensions, raising concerns about the implications for international flight routes and passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

