Iran Restricts Airspace Amid Regional Tensions

Iran announced a temporary restriction on its airspace, allowing only international flights with permission to operate. This announcement was made by the flight tracking website Flightradar24 on Wednesday.

The restriction, which is in place for a duration of slightly more than two hours, has alerted aviation officials and airlines operating in the region.

This precautionary measure comes amid mounting regional tensions, raising concerns about the implications for international flight routes and passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)